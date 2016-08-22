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    • RQ12 has been replaced by SH70 RQ12 has been replaced by SH70 RQ12 has been replaced by SH70
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      Shaving unit

      RQ12/70

      RQ12 has been replaced by SH70

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.95

      Shaving unit

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      RQ12 has been replaced by SH70

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH70 instead
      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • Arcitec (RQ10xx)
        Upgraded shaving heads
        RQ12 has been replaced by SH70
        Important
        If SH70 is also out of stock, unfortunately, there is no replacement available. SH71 is not compatible with SensoTouch (RQ12xx) or Arcitec shavers (RQ10xx).
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