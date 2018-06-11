Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      OneBlade Pro

      QP6510/20

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      OneBlade Pro

      Similar products

      See all OneBlade Face

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      OneBlade Pro
      - {discount-value}

      OneBlade Pro

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • For any length of hair
      • 12-length precision comb
      • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

      Follows your facial contours

      Follows your facial contours

      Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Get the exact length you’re after

      Get the exact length you’re after

      A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 12 different settings from 0.5mm to 9mm.

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

      Use wet or dry

      Use wet or dry

      Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      Ensure that your OneBlade Pro is always ready to go. The battery indicator alerts you when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

      60 min Li-Ion battery

      60 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

      Trim it down

      Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.

      Edge it up

      Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

      Shave it off

      The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.**

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system

      • Accessories

        Comb
        12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black and blade silver

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*
        2-year warranty
        On the handle

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 LED battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        Rechargeable

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
      • * Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.