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    • The power of 3: style, trim and shave The power of 3: style, trim and shave The power of 3: style, trim and shave

      OneBlade Face

      QP2525/10

      The power of 3: style, trim and shave

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.

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      OneBlade Face

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      The power of 3: style, trim and shave

      Keeps skin feeling soft

      • Get your style with Oneblade
      • Experience Power of 3
      • Style, trim, shave
      • Keep your skin feeling soft
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.

      Easy styling and precise edges

      Easy styling and precise edges

      Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.

      Achieve an even trim

      Achieve an even trim

      Achieve an even trim with the 3 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

      Not too close, keeping your skin feeling soft

      Not too close, keeping your skin feeling soft

      OneBlade has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. The dual protection system keeps your skin protected, no matter trim or shave.

      Create easy styling & sharp edges

      Create easy styling & sharp edges

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably style all areas. Go against the grain. Use the dual-sided blade to get your style and create sharp edges by moving the blade in any direction.

      3 click-on trimming combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even trim

      3 click-on trimming combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even trim

      Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even trim you want.

      Use wet or dry

      Use wet or dry

      Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

      Charge up and go

      Charge up and go

      A single charge takes 8 hours, and delivers 45 minutes of constant performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)

      • Power

        Run time
        45 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Max power consumption
        2  W

      • Design

        Color
        Lime green, charcoal grey
        Handle
        Ribbed rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        2-year guarantee on the handle
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        Rechargeable

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      • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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