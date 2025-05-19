Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      OneBlade Intimate

      QP1924/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

      The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $69.95

      OneBlade Intimate

      Similar products

      See all OneBlade Face

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      OneBlade
      - {discount-value}

      OneBlade

      Intimate

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

      Shave and trim with extra skin protection

      • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
      • 1 x SkinProtect blade
      • 1 x Trimming comb
      • 100% waterproof
      • Rechargeable, wet or dry use
      Protects your sensitive areas

      Protects your sensitive areas

      The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

      Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

      Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

      Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

      Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

      Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

      Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair anyway you want. Just click on the attachable 3mm trimming comb.

      So you can easily shave up or down

      So you can easily shave up or down

      The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

      100% waterproof

      100% waterproof

      Some like it wet, others like it dry. OneBlade Intimate is fully waterproof, with an IPX7 certification (up to 1m deep for 30 minutes). So feel free to shave while bathing or showering if that's what you prefer. Dry shaving works perfectly too, even without shaving foam. Rinse to clean under running water.

      Ni-MH Battery

      Ni-MH Battery

      The rechargeable Ni-MH battery delivers 30 minutes of constant performance. A complete recharge takes 8 hours.

      Blades last up to 4 months*

      Blades last up to 4 months*

      Our blades are made from stainless steel that's durable enough to last up to 4 months*. That's just 3 times a year. To make life easier, create a reminder on your phone so you know when you need to buy a new blade. Because a sharp blade makes shaving those thick and curlies quick and easy.

      USB-A charging

      USB-A charging

      Keep your OneBlade Intimate charged and ready to shave, so you can maintain your intimate grooming routine wherever you happen to be at home, in a hotel, at a friend's.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • SkinProtect Blade
        • Triple protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • SkinProtect Blade
        • Trimming comb

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Trimming comb

      • Power

        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        30 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Max power consumption
        0.25  W
        USB-A
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Arctic white

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 4 months*

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        Rechargeable

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.