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QP1924/20
Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.See all benefits
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Intimate
Total
recurring payment
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.
Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair anyway you want. Just click on the attachable 3mm trimming comb.
The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.
Some like it wet, others like it dry. OneBlade Intimate is fully waterproof, with an IPX7 certification (up to 1m deep for 30 minutes). So feel free to shave while bathing or showering if that's what you prefer. Dry shaving works perfectly too, even without shaving foam. Rinse to clean under running water.
The rechargeable Ni-MH battery delivers 30 minutes of constant performance. A complete recharge takes 8 hours.
Our blades are made from stainless steel that's durable enough to last up to 4 months*. That's just 3 times a year. To make life easier, create a reminder on your phone so you know when you need to buy a new blade. Because a sharp blade makes shaving those thick and curlies quick and easy.
Keep your OneBlade Intimate charged and ready to shave, so you can maintain your intimate grooming routine wherever you happen to be at home, in a hotel, at a friend's.
Trimming & shaving performance
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