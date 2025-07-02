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    • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

      OneBlade 2 x SkinProtect Blade

      QP229/50

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

      The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      OneBlade 2 x SkinProtect Blade

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      Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

      Shave & trim with extra skin protection

      • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
      • 2 x Replaceable blades
      • Fits on all OneBlade handles
      • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
      Protects your sensitive areas

      Protects your sensitive areas

      The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

      Easily shave in both direction

      Easily shave in both direction

      The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

      Blades last up to 4 months*

      Blades last up to 4 months*

      Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Shave wet or dry

      Shave wet or dry

      OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so you can shave wet or dry, with or without foam, even in the shower. It is easy to clean, just rinse it under the tap.

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

      Fits on all OneBlade handles

      Fits on all OneBlade handles

      Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x) except for QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • SkinProtect Blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • SkinProtect Blade

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 4 months*
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      • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
      • *Recyclable paper-based packaging

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