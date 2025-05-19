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    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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      OneBlade Face + Body

      QP1624/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      OneBlade Face + Body

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      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge and shave
      • For any length of hair
      • 1 x Blade for Face, 1 x Blade for Body
      • 3 x click-on stubble combs (1,3,5 mm), click-on skin protector, click-on body comb
      • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim it down

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs: 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

      Long lasting battery

      Long lasting battery

      Rechargeable NimH battery delivers 30 minutes of constant shaving power after an 8 hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Original Blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        3 click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm)
        Maintenance
        Protection cap
        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes
        1 click-on skin guard
        Yes
        1 click-on body comb
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Run time
        30 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Max power consumption
        0.5  W
        USB-A
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Charcoal gray
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • Replace every 4 months*

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

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      • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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