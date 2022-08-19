Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
PPM7322DG/79
Ergonomically designed, to be your own therapist
Designed for sport enthusiasts, the massage gun is easy to operate via a single button. The ergonomically designed grip is convenient for users to hold. Each massage head is carefully designed to support the various body parts.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fullsize Ergo Massage gun 10kg / 12mm
Total
recurring payment
The multi-angle grip is ergonomically designed to conveniently support various massaging positions to achieve the best massage effect.
Specially tuned and powerful DC brushless motor, the SuperDynamic all-metal super power system ensures that the massage gun can reach the maximum thrust of 10kg. It enhances the effect of daily relaxing massage.
New structure design, the compact body release deep thrust, and the power goes directly to the tissue layer. With 12mm high amplitude and various professional grade massage heads, this massage gun is ideal for deep tissue treatment.
Intelligent force feedback display is for intuitive and precise control of massage force to enhance the warm-up and recovery effect. Meanwhile it helps to avoid excessive pressure and protect muscle groups.
Each massage head is carefully designed taking into account the needs of the various body parts, based on the principles of physiotherapy.
The professional titanium head is popular with physiotherapists. The metal massage head with higher hardness enables the massage gun to reach deep into the muscles, target the deep to tissue layers that ordinary massage heads cannot reach and completely soothe muscle groups. Titanium is the most friendly metal to the body and does not cause discomfort to people with skin allergies.
The high elasticity of the rubber complements the vibration frequency of the massage gun, optimizing muscle tissue penetration for the best possible massage effect. The soft rubber surface is easy to clean supporting bacteria and harmful substances removal after long-term use. Protecting the skin's health.
The small and portable case features a high-strength plastic shell with anti-drop and anti-crush properties for providing full protection for the machine.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.