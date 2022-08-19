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    • Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact
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      Recovery & Relaxation Gentle Mini Massager with Hot Compress

      PPM7302PK/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact

      Beautiful recovery & relaxation tool, offering various gentle modes and massage accessories. Hot compress is available to promote blood circulation and enhance the massage effect. Small and exquisite, easy to carry around.

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      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Recovery & Relaxation Gentle Mini Massager with Hot Compress

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      Gentle Mini Massager with Hot Compress

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      Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact

      Small and exquisite, easy to carry around

      • Hot compress
      • Multiple massage frequencies
      • 4 gentle massage heads, including facial
      • 5kg power output, 6mm amplitude
      • Small and beautiful, 290 grams only

      Thermostatically hot compress

      Hot compress can promote blood circulation, effectively relieving muscle tension and supporting pain relief. Feel more relaxed, relieving the fatigue of the day. Supporting simultaneous massage and hot compress functions.

      Gentle massage accessories

      Soft and soothing. The included massage accessories have been carefully designed, offering a buffering role to avoid direct force acting on the body. Skin-friendly materials, soft and non-allergenic. Easy to attach, detach and clean.

      Lightweight and easy to carry around

      37mm diameter grip, compact ergonomic design. The weight of the whole device is only 290g. You can easily grasp it with one hand, click and use. Easy to store and carry with you all day long.

      Skin-friendly touch

      The rubber coating offers a comfortable grip and provides an excellent touch.

      Smart automation supporting a gentle massage

      Innovative AI chip algorithm, customised frequency curve and automatic frequency switching are responsible for massage modes that can also be used on sensitive parts. Effectively removing fatigue anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Pink
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        134×74×38  mm
        Net weight
        262g

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        7.4V
        Massage amplitude
        6mm
        Massage frequency
        1600Hz-2800Hz
        Working power
        15W
        Maximum thrust
        5kg
        Battery
        1300mAh
        Charging current
        1.5A
        Charging voltage
        5V
        Charging port
        Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

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