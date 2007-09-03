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    • Safe, fast & easy Safe, fast & easy Safe, fast & easy

      Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer

      NT9110/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Safe, fast & easy

      The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer

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      Nose trimmer series 3000

      waterproof nose trimmer

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      Safe, fast & easy

      for nose, ear & eyebrow hair

      • Plus
      Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

      Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

      The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.

      Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

      Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

      In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top, your hair can not get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so no pulling of hair is guaranteed.

      Soft grip for maximum control

      Soft grip for maximum control

      The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        2 eyebrow combs

      • Power system

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Durability
        Protection cap

      • Comfort

        Handling
        • Ideal angle for easy reach
        • Soft grip coating for maximum control

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

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