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    • No pulling guaranteed No pulling guaranteed No pulling guaranteed

      Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

      NT3160/10

      No pulling guaranteed

      The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

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      Suggested retail price: $22.95

      Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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      Nose trimmer series 3000

      Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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      No pulling guaranteed

      Fast and safe trim of nose, ear & eyebrow hair

      • No pulling guaranteed
      • Guard system, ideal angle
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
      Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

      Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

      With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

      Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

      Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

      Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

      Easy storage of all accessories

      Easy storage of all accessories

      Soft pouch includes : AA battery and 2 eyebrow combs.

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

      Ready to use

      Ready to use

      Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

      Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

      The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

      Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Design

        Color
        Black and grey
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip
        Finishing
        Silver lacquer and rubber

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width nose trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Number of length settings
        3
        2 eyebrow combs
        3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

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