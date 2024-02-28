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3000 Series
Airfryer Dual Basket
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Cook two dishes with a Dual Basket Airfryer
Air fry tasty sides to pair with your main meal
Dual drawers for versatile cooking
Rapid Air Plus Technology for even results
SyncFinish ensures both dishes are ready together
Touchscreen with 8 cooking presets
HomeID app offers tailored recipes
Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology
Philips Airfryers use Rapid Air Plus Technology to help circulate hot air around and through your food, ensuring even cooking inside and out. This results in evenly cooked meals that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Two drawers in different sizes for any main and side
This double airfryer features a large 6L drawer perfect for mains and a smaller 3L drawer ideal for sides or snacks. This design allows you to cook a complete meal simultaneously, catering to various portion sizes and preferences.
SyncFinish ensures both dishes are ready at the same time
With the SyncFinish feature, the airfryer automatically synchronises cooking times across both drawers. This ensures that all components of your meal are hot and ready to serve at the same time, eliminating the need to coordinate cooking times manually.
Copy function sets the same time and temperature
Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.
Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app
The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.
Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking
No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.
Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer
Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven.**
Cook a full meal faster than in the oven
Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***
Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup
No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.
9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts
Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.