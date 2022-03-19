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    • Ultimate styling for face, hair & body Ultimate styling for face, hair & body Ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      Multigroom series 9000 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG9720/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 13 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face+Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      Multigroom series 9000 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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      Multigroom series 9000

      13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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      Ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      Prestige edition: 13-in-1 premium trimming set

      • 13 tools
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 180 min runtime
      • Showerproof
      Tempered steel blades, 30% faster hair trimming

      Tempered steel blades, 30% faster hair trimming

      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

      13 pieces to trim your face and head

      13 pieces to trim your face and head

      The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

      Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      180 minutes of runtime

      180 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 180 minutes of cordless use from a single 3-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Each blade lasts 4 months

      Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

      Store it and stay organized

      Store it and stay organized

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the seven reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 1 body comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • OneBlade handle
        • OneBlade extra blade
        • Click-on-skin guard
        • Click-on-body comb
        Number of tools
        13 tools
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Storage cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 3 hours full charge
        • 5min quick charge (Multigroom)
        • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
        Run time
        • 180 minutes (Multigroom)
        • 60 minutes (OneBlade)

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        OneBlade Unique technology
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

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      • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

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      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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