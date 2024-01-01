Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
LUM11342U2510X2/20
Drive safely through any weather
Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED and experience better contrast on the road plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Car headlights bulb
Total
recurring payment
Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs project an elegant, halogen-like glow at 3500 Kelvin. They give your car a timeless style while offering the extra brightness of LED. Experience more comfortable vision in difficult weather conditions, such as snow and fog, thanks to reduced glare.
Delivering superior light-beam performance, Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs outshine halogen bulbs and feature a compact, universally compatible design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they match standard ECE halogen brightness while enhancing beam efficiency with reduced energy consumption. Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.
With Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.
Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.*** Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.