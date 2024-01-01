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    • Drive safely through any weather Drive safely through any weather Drive safely through any weather

      Ultinon WeatherVision Car headlights bulb

      LUM11342U2510X2/20

      Drive safely through any weather

      Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED and experience better contrast on the road plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*

      See all benefits

      Ultinon WeatherVision Car headlights bulb

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      Drive safely through any weather

      Halogen color match, easy install, LED performance

      • LED-HL [≈H4/H19]
      • Direct-fit LED bulb
      • 3500 K warm white light
      • Advanced automotive system

      Enjoy the 3500K warmth of classic light

      Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs project an elegant, halogen-like glow at 3500 Kelvin. They give your car a timeless style while offering the extra brightness of LED. Experience more comfortable vision in difficult weather conditions, such as snow and fog, thanks to reduced glare.

      Better light-beam performance than halogen**

      Delivering superior light-beam performance, Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs outshine halogen bulbs and feature a compact, universally compatible design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they match standard ECE halogen brightness while enhancing beam efficiency with reduced energy consumption. Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

      Plug-and-play installation

      With Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

      Automotive-standards compliant

      Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

      Long-lasting performance

      Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.*** Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Direct-fit LED bulb
        Expected benefits
        Quick, easy installation

      • Product description

        Application
        High Beam, Low Beam
        Designation LED Type
        [≈H4], [≈H19]
        Operating Temperature
        -40°C / +85°C
        Range
        Ultinon WeatherVision
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        H4, H19
        Homologation ECE R37
        No
        Homologation ECE R10
        Yes
        Polarity free
        yes
        Base
        P43t-38/PU43t-3
        Designation
        LED H4/H19 11342 U2510 X2

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hrs.

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1500 lm/1000 lm
        Color temperature
        3500 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        20W
        Voltage
        12/24V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11342U2510X2
        Ordering code
        72909131

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260729091
        EAN3
        6974260729107

      • Packed product information

        Length
        4.8cm  cm
        Width
        10.2cm  cm
        Height
        10.6cm  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6 sets
        Net weight per piece [g]
        44.3g
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        119.5g

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        15.5cm  cm
        Width
        11cm  cm
        Height
        22cm  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.85  kg

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      • * It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
      • ** Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
      • *** 2-year standard.

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