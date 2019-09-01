Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9618/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Everything you need for great oral health

      Keeping up good brushing habits is tough. ExpertClean will guide you between dentist checkups. Know when to adjust your pressure with built-in smart sensors and use the App’s Progress Report to help you stick to your brushing routine.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $319.00

      ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Similar products

      See all ExpertClean

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      ExpertClean 7300
      - {discount-value}

      ExpertClean 7300

      Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Everything you need for great oral health

      Removes up to 10x more plaque

      • Connected brushing made easy
      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • Smart brush head recognition
      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

      Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

      Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

      ExpertClean gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

      Personalized brushing experience

      Personalized brushing experience

      ExpertClean comes with Clean, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ modes to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For an example, say you're using the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Your ExpertClean's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the Gum Health mode to help give your gums a clean bill of health.

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your ExpertClean will. If you need to ease up, this intelligent toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Your ExpertClean will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ExpertClean
        Brush heads
        1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Special attention to molars

      • BrushSync Mode Pairing

        C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Pairs with Clean mode

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Location sensor
        Tracks & improves coverage
        BrushSync Technology
        • Connects smart handle and
        • smart brush head
        Scrubbing sensor
        Guides to reduce scrubbing

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        W3 Premium White

        2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/67

        $44.95*
      • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

        HX9022/28

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9032/28

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/96

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/15

      • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9052/67

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care 3 x (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9033/67

      • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/67

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6066/74

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • more than a manual toothbrush
      • * compared to DiamondClean
      • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.