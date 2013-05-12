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    • Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth
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      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9112/02

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

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      Suggested retail price: $249.95

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Exceptional clean between teeth

      Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor
      Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

      Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

      Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

      Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

      With FlexCare Platinum, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, andClean for outstanding daily cleaning.

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum will. If you use too much pressure, your handle will gently pulsate. This is a reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with FlexCare Platinum. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

      Long battery life and travel case

      Long battery life and travel case

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Platinum gray

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        Brush heads
        • 1 InterCare standard
        • 1 InterCare compact
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums

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      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
      • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

      Payment

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