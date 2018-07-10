Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6851/56

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $229.00

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      Similar products

      See all ProtectiveClean

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      ProtectiveClean 5100
      - {discount-value}

      ProtectiveClean 5100

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • 3 modes
      • 1 x BrushSync feature
      • Travel case
      Choose from three modes

      Choose from three modes

      This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing to your own needs, with a choice of three modes. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

      Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Navy Blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ProtectiveClean
        Brush heads
        2 W2 Optimal White standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps reduce cavities
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth in 1 week
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        W3 Premium White

        2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/67

        $44.95*
      • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

        HX9022/28

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9032/28

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/96

      • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9062/15

      • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9052/67

      • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care 3 x (formerly ProResults gum health)

        HX9033/67

      • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/67

      • Sonicare ProResults gum health Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9033/05

      • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

        HX9023/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/05

      • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6066/74

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/35

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/05

      • Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6053/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/05

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.