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    • Complete care with control & confidence Complete care with control & confidence Complete care with control & confidence

      Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000 Oral irrigator

      HX3911/42

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Complete care with control & confidence

      Experience complete care with the Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000. Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline** and is up to 3X as effective as floss*. Comes with 4 modes, 10 intensities, 600ml tank & 4 tips with a case.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $309.00

      Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000 Oral irrigator

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      Complete care with control & confidence

      Up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque*

      • Quad Stream technology
      • Gently removes up to 99% of plaque from below the gumline**
      • Up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque along the gumline*
      • 4 modes, 10 pressure settings & 4 tips with a case
      • Easy magnetic dock with auto shut-off
      Unique Quad Stream technology

      Unique Quad Stream technology

      The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease**.

      Up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque*

      Up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque*

      Clinically proven superior results with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000 is up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque along the gumline*.

      Easy-fill 600ml water tank for an uninterrupted cleaning

      Easy-fill 600ml water tank for an uninterrupted cleaning

      The large 600 ml tank with an easy-flip lid holds enough water for more than one session, especially when you need extra time to target tricky spots. The attached easy-flip lid makes refilling simple, with no separate cap to remove or misplace.

      Whisper quiet for great results without disturbing others

      Whisper quiet for great results without disturbing others

      Engineered for a whisper-quiet clean, so you get effective results without disturbing others. Perfect for early mornings or shared spaces.

      Great for your braces and brackets

      Great for your braces and brackets

      Quad Stream technology delivers a thorough clean that takes care of your braces and brackets. Simply move the tip in small, gentle circles, and even those tricky spots can be cleaned effortlessly.

      4 flossing modes and 10 pressure settings

      4 flossing modes and 10 pressure settings

      Tailor your routine with 4 cleaning modes and 10 pressure settings. Clean mode provides constant water pressure for a great clean, while Massage mode gently massages your gums. Deep Clean mode sets a rhythm for you to follow from tooth to tooth for a thorough clean. Sensitive mode delivers gentle pulses of water for those with sensitive gums.

      Easy magnetic dock with auto shut-off

      Easy magnetic dock with auto shut-off

      Let the magnetic magic do the work. The handle snaps easily into place for effortless docking and automatically switches from pause to off when returned, for a worry-free experience and a mess-free bathroom. Click. Dock. Done. The next time you start the device, water flows only when you’re ready, not all over the bathroom.

      4 flosser tips

      4 flosser tips

      Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Two X-shaped Quad Stream tips for gentle yet effective cleaning that can also reach below the gumline. Two Standard tips, ideal for removing stubborn food debris between teeth.

      Store your tips in a compact nozzle case

      Store your tips in a compact nozzle case

      The compact nozzle case keeps your tips hygienic, organized, and protected, ideal for everyday storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Handle
        Ergonomic and sleek design

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty
        Nozzle/tip replacement
        • Fits only F1/F2/F3 nozzles
        • Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

      • Ease of use

        Timer
        Pacer pauses every 30 seconds
        Nozzle/tip attachment
        Easy clicks on and off
        Nozzle/tip storage
        Store your nozzles in the nozzle case when not in use
        Whisper quiet
        Great results without disturbing others
        Magnetic dock
        Easy magnetic dock for snap-in docking with automatic pause-to-off reset

      • Performance

        Cleaning
        • Complete clean in 60 seconds in Clean or Massage modes
        • Guided cleaning in 90 seconds with Deep Clean or Sensitive modes
        QuadStream technology
        Unique cross-shaped tip creates four wide streams that cover more area
        Pulse Wave technology
        Pulse Wave guided flossing for thorough 360° cleaning
        Great for implants and braces
        Yes
        Water tank
        600ml water tank with the easy-flip lid sufficient for a 90+ seconds clean

      • Items included

        Accessories
        1 Nozzle case
        Flosser
        1 Countertop Power Flosser 7000
        Nozzle/tip
        • 2 F1 Standard nozzle for power cleaning between teeth
        • 2 F3 Quad Stream nozzle for thorough yet gentle cleaning
        Adapter
        1 Power adapter

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal from below the gumline
        Gently removes up to 99% of plaque up to 6mm below the gumline**
        Plaque removal in treated areas
        Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas***

      • Modes and intensities

        Modes
        • Clean mode for everyday clean
        • Deep Clean mode guides you from tooth to tooth for a thorough clean
        • Sensitive mode provides gentle pulses of water for beginners or those with sensitive gums
        • Massage mode offers soothing pulses of water to massage your gums
        Pressure settings
        10

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      • United States study 256 subjects 2019
      • *In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets
      • **in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

      Payment

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