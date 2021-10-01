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HX3911/42
Complete care with control & confidence
Experience complete care with the Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000. Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline** and is up to 3X as effective as floss*. Comes with 4 modes, 10 intensities, 600ml tank & 4 tips with a case.See all benefits
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Oral irrigator
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recurring payment
The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease**.
Clinically proven superior results with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 7000 is up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque along the gumline*.
The large 600 ml tank with an easy-flip lid holds enough water for more than one session, especially when you need extra time to target tricky spots. The attached easy-flip lid makes refilling simple, with no separate cap to remove or misplace.
Engineered for a whisper-quiet clean, so you get effective results without disturbing others. Perfect for early mornings or shared spaces.
Quad Stream technology delivers a thorough clean that takes care of your braces and brackets. Simply move the tip in small, gentle circles, and even those tricky spots can be cleaned effortlessly.
Tailor your routine with 4 cleaning modes and 10 pressure settings. Clean mode provides constant water pressure for a great clean, while Massage mode gently massages your gums. Deep Clean mode sets a rhythm for you to follow from tooth to tooth for a thorough clean. Sensitive mode delivers gentle pulses of water for those with sensitive gums.
Let the magnetic magic do the work. The handle snaps easily into place for effortless docking and automatically switches from pause to off when returned, for a worry-free experience and a mess-free bathroom. Click. Dock. Done. The next time you start the device, water flows only when you’re ready, not all over the bathroom.
Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Two X-shaped Quad Stream tips for gentle yet effective cleaning that can also reach below the gumline. Two Standard tips, ideal for removing stubborn food debris between teeth.
The compact nozzle case keeps your tips hygienic, organized, and protected, ideal for everyday storage.
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Modes and intensities
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