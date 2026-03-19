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HX3711/22
Complete care with control & confidence
Experience complete care with the Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 3000. Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline** and is up to 3X as effective as floss*. Comes with 2 modes and 10 pressure settings.See all benefits
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Oral irrigator
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The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease**.
Clinically proven superior results with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser 3000 is up to 3X as effective as floss in removing plaque along the gumline*
The large 550 ml tank holds enough water for more than one session, especially when you need extra time to target tricky spots.
Engineered for a whisper-quiet clean, so you get effective results without disturbing others. Perfect for early mornings or shared spaces.
Quad Stream technology delivers a thorough clean that takes care of your braces and brackets. Simply move the tip in small, gentle circles, and even those tricky spots can be cleaned effortlessly.
Enjoy a clean customized to your needs with 2 modes and up to 10 pressure settings. Choose Clean mode for a steady, continuous water flow for everyday cleaning. Or choose Deep Clean mode, powered by Pulse Wave technology, which sets a rhythm for you to follow from tooth to tooth, making thorough cleaning effortless, without missing a spot.
Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. The X-shaped Quad Stream tip covers more area for gentle yet effective cleaning that can also reach below the gumline. The Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris between teeth.
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