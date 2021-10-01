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    • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3651/32

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3x more plaque removal*

      • Sonic technology
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • 14-day battery life
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      14-day long lasting battery life

      14-day long lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Removes up 3x more plaque*vs a manual toothbrush

      Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonic technology is clinically proven to remove upto 3X more plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums

      Safe and gentle to use

      Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

      Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 2100 Series
        Brush head
        1 W2 Optimal White standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

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      • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
      • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

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