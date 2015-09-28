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    • Removes up to 3x more plaque* Removes up to 3x more plaque* Removes up to 3x more plaque*

      Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3215/03

      Removes up to 3x more plaque*

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Removes up to 3x more plaque*

      Up to 3x more plaque removal*

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Battery life

      Battery life

      Lasts up to 14 days between charges.

      Click-on brush head system

      Click-on brush head system

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 14 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Ergonomic design

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Elite+
        Brush heads
        1 C2 Optimal Plaque Defense
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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