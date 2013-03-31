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    • Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal*

      Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3110/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Better plaque removal*

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Better plaque removal*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonic Technology

      Sonic Technology

      More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

      Easy to Use

      Easy to Use

      Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

      Helps reduce cavities

      Helps reduce cavities

      Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

      Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

      Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Spearmint Green

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery Life
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 PowerUp
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes more plaque
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Speed
        Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
        Whitening benefits
        Helps whiten teeth
        Timer
        SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

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      Accessories

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6072/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/05

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