Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex

    Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1610/02
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Double cleaning action Double cleaning action Double cleaning action
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX1610/02
      Overall rating / 5

      Double cleaning action

      Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

      Double cleaning action

      Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth. See all benefits

      Double cleaning action

      Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

      Double cleaning action

      Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sensiflex

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sensiflex

        Sensiflex

        Rechargeable toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Double cleaning action

        The ultimate electric toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        Cleans visible teeth surfaces

        Cleans visible teeth surfaces

        Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

        Naturally whiter teeth

        Naturally whiter teeth

        Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

        Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Charging time
          16  hour(s)
          Cord length
          1.16  m
          Dual brush head
          Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
          Operating time (full to empty)
          25  minute(s)
          Power consumption
          2.9  W

        • Items included

          Charger base with brush head storage pins
          Yes

        • Cleaning performance

          Brush heads
          1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order