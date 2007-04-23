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    • Double cleaning action Double cleaning action Double cleaning action

      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX1610/02

      Double cleaning action

      Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth.

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      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

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      Double cleaning action

      The ultimate electric toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Cord length
        1.16  m
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)
        Power consumption
        2.9  W
        Dual brush head
        Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
        Operating time (full to empty)
        25  minute(s)

      • Items included

        Charger base with brush head storage pins
        Yes

      • Cleaning performance

        Brush heads
        1

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