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    • Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
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      High speed vacuum blender

      HR3756/00

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you’re on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce

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      High speed vacuum blender

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      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Blending reinvented – with vacuum

      • Avance
      • Vacuum technology
      • 1400 W
      • 35000 RPM
      Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

      Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

      Choose out of 3 programs: vacuum smoothie, pulse, ice crushing. Be able to make any smoothie you like.

      Manual mode with variable speed

      Manual mode with variable speed

      From gentle blending for soft fruits - to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

      Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

      Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

      Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

      Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

      Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

      We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

      Up to 35000rpm

      Up to 35000rpm

      35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

      Dishwasher safe blender jar

      Dishwasher safe blender jar

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

      Detachable blades for easy rinsing

      Detachable blades for easy rinsing

      To clean the blender blades, simple detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

      Single press for preset programs

      Single press for preset programs

      Single press for preset programs including vacuum, ice crushing and vacuum + smoothie blending

      2-year worldwide warranty

      2-year worldwide warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Vacuum technology

      Vacuum technology sucks the oxygen out of the jar before blending. Results are visible in the final blend: less bubbles, less foam, less juice seperation. The smoothie stays fresh for longer.

      2 virtually unbreakable Tritan tumbler jars

      Everyone loves a good smoothie! Our 2-liter Tritan copolyester jar has a working capacity of 1.8 liters to make smoothies for the whole family.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Ice crush knife
        • On the Go bottle

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400  W
        Cord length
        1  m
        Capacity jar
        2.2  l
        Working capacity jar
        1.8  l
        RPM blender (max)
        35000  rpm

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Removable lid
        Number of speed settings
        Variable
        Prefix programs
        4
        Vacuum Smoothies button
        yes
        Key Feature
        ProBlend 6 3D

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        SS
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material jar
        Tritan

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      Awards

      Reviews

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      • Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted by an independent laboratory in Nov/Dec 2017.

      Payment

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