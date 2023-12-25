Having tried out the HomeCooker this evening I found it both easy to set up and use. The instructions were clear and easy to follow. I followed the Creamy Chicken Korma and Coconut Rice and the Boozy Chocolate and Cherry Fondue recipes from the book that was supplied with the machine. I was able to prepare my vegetables straight from the cutting tower into the HomeCooker with minimal effort on my part! The pre-set temperature buttons and the digital dial timer controls make the cooker easy to set up. The easy-to-see digital display counts down the remaining cooking time, then when your food is ready the cooker beeps. The cable stores away neatly in the base. We used the push button temperature and timer buttons with very good results. In my opinion speedy dinners are guaranteed. The HomeCooker comes with a great Jamie Oliver inspired recipe book, has a Stainless Steel pan and dishwasher safe cooking steamers and trays. My wife and I cook from scratch for a few major reasons; firstly it’s tastier – than either processed convenience food or most restaurants, we can recreate meals we’ve liked, and it’s enjoyable. Secondly, it’s a way to spend time together, away from the computers where we spend our working days, doing something that feels real and it’s healthier. We also enjoy having friends over for dinner – for us, it’s easier and more enjoyable than convincing people to go out to eat. We generally try to have friends over for dinner about once a month; it’s an enjoyable night in. The HomeCooker will certainly get people cooking together and at home! Both main course and desert were BIG successes and I would definately recommend the HomeCooker!