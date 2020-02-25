Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Breakfast Kit Breakfast Kit Breakfast Kit

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

      HD9955/00

      Breakfast Kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Breakfast Kit you can prepare a full breakfast for your family in one go. Master how to make a healthy breakfast with poached eggs, bread toast, sausages and vegetables

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit
      - {discount-value}

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      Breakfast Kit

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Breakfast Kit

      Accessories to master Airfryer breakfast

      • 1 x Breakfast tray
      • 4 x egg muffin cups
      • 1x tongs
      Breakfast tray for toast, eggs and more

      Breakfast tray for toast, eggs and more

      The Philips breakfast accessory is great for making eggs, toast, sausage and an endless variety of vegetables for a healthy breakfast.

      Silicon head tongs to easily remove the ingredients

      Silicon head tongs to easily remove the ingredients

      Remove the breakfast ingredients using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

      4 silicon egg-muffin cups to surprise your family

      4 silicon egg-muffin cups to surprise your family

      Enjoy your favorite poached or scrambled eggs in the Philips egg muffin cups. Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer egg muffin cups over and over again!

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Stainless steel

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        220
        Product Width
        220
        Product Height
        86
        Product Weight
        0.417 kg
        Package Length
        240
        Package Width
        240
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.635 kg

      • Durability

        User Manual
        100% recycled paper
        Case
        > 90% recycled material

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Visit www.Philips.com/homeid to see if HomeID is available in your country.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.