Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Grill Kit L Grill Kit L Grill Kit L

      Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit L

      HD9941/00

      Grill Kit L

      With this special Philips Airfryer Grill kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit L

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Airfryer Accessory
      - {discount-value}

      Airfryer Accessory

      Grill Kit L

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Grill Kit L

      Accessories to master Airfryer grilling

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x grill plate
      • 4x skewers
      Non-stick grill plate accessory

      Non-stick grill plate accessory

      Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the L grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill plate is easy to clean.

      4 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      4 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        coated metal
        Warranty
        2 years
        Secondary Material
        metal
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/A
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        4 skewers
        Included Accessories 2
        1x grill plate

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        200
        Product Width
        210
        Product Height
        90
        Product Weight
        0,223 Kg
        Package Length
        210
        Package Width
        210
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.25 kg

      • Durability

        User Manual
        100% recycled paper
        Case
        > 90% recycled material

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.