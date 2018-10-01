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HD9941/00
Grill Kit L
With this special Philips Airfryer Grill kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way.See all benefits
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Grill Kit L
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recurring payment
Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the L grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill plate is easy to clean.
Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!
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