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    • Baking Kit L Baking Kit L Baking Kit L

      Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

      HD9925/01

      Baking Kit L

      The L Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your Compact Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

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      Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

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      Baking Kit L

      Accessories to master baking recipes

      • 1x baking accessory
      • 7x silicone muffin cups
      Baking accessory

      Baking accessory

      Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!

      7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Easy cleaning and storing

      Easy cleaning and storing

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plated steel

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        174
        Product Width
        164
        Product Height
        74
        Product Weight
        0.342 kg
        Package Length
        210
        Package Width
        210
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.46 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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