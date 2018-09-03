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    • Party master kit Party master kit Party master kit

      Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

      HD9904/01

      Party master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups.

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      Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

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      Party master kit

      Accessories and tips to master party snacks

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x double layer accessory
      • 7x silicone muffin cups
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

      Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        stainless steel

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        175
        Product Width
        175
        Product Height
        65
        Product Weight
        0.253 kg
        Package Length
        210
        Package Width
        210
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.325 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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