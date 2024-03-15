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    • Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

      Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

      HD9137/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

      Eggs cooked the way you enjoy them. Soft, medium, hard boiled and poached eggs cooked to perfection. With enough capacity for the whole family, its compact, practical design is also easy to clean and doesn't take up much space.

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      Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

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      Egg Cooker 3000 Series

      Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

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      Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

      3 sets of plates for paninis, sandwiches, waffles

      • Different cooking levels
      • Family size
      • 400 W power
      • Poached accessory
      • Ready signal
      Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

      Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

      Cooking the perfect egg is a precise balance of water, power and time. Depending on the type of egg you're preparing, you'll need to add a different amount of water. This measuring cup specifies the different water level markings for best results.

      400W of cooking power

      400W of cooking power

      The egg cooker's high 400W power ensures perfect results, every time for all types of eggs.

      Ready' signal tone

      Ready' signal tone

      The 'ready' signal tone gives a short bleep to indicate that cooking is finished and your eggs are ready.

      Family sized with six-egg capacity

      Family sized with six-egg capacity

      Serve the whole family by cooking up to six boiled eggs or three poached eggs at a time.

      Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

      Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

      The egg cooker comes with a poached egg accessory tray. Easy to use and clean, simply slot on the tray to come up to 3 delicious poached eggs at the same time.

      Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

      Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

      Boiled eggs need to be pierced before cooking to ensure they don't burst. The egg cooker includes an egg piercer. It's housed inside a hand beaker for ease of use and to capture any spills.

      Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

      Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

      Designed to minimize clutter and lost accessories, the egg cooker is small and compact and able to store all accessories (measuring up, poaching tray, egg piercer and beaker) within it.

      On' light

      On' light

      It's all in the details. The elegant 'on' light shows when the egg cooker is switched on.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      No fuss or mess eggs. The egg tray and poached egg tray accessory are both removeable, easy to clean and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for ultimate ease.

      Save up to 70% energy with the egg cooker

      The egg cooker makes sure that you boil the right amount of water for cooking your eggs, saving both energy (up to 70% compared to an induction cooker) and water.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        PP
        Product type
        Egg cooker
        Non-slip feet
        Yes,4 pcs
        Interface
        Rotary knob
        Cord length
        External length 70-75cm
        Cord storage
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Egg tray, egg poacher
        Non-stick coating
        No
        Recipe book
        Online DFU
        Warranty
        2 years
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        400W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        20.6cm
        Product Width
        14cm
        Product Height
        13.5cm
        Product Weight
        560g
        Package Length
        23cm
        Package Width
        13.6cm
        Package Height
        15.4cm
        Package Weight
        800g

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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