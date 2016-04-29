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    • Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety

      5000 series Induction cooker

      HD4902/60

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful cooking, more variety

      2000W strong power ensures fast and efficient heating, and local relevant menus provide a variety of choice for contemporary cook.

      See all benefits

      5000 series Induction cooker

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      5000 series

      Induction cooker

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      Powerful cooking, more variety

      Efficient heating, various cooking menus

      • 2000W
      • 5 power levels
      • 3 menus
      5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

      5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

      5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

      Overheating protection

      Overheating protection

      Overheating protection for safe cooking.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Glossy glass plate is easy to clean.

      2000W high power

      2000W high power

      Thanks to 2000W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Automatic shut-off

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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