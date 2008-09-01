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    • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks

      Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

      HD4686/90

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting on your kettle and enjoy your favorite drink.

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      Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

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      Great tasting hot drinks

      With optimal temperature settings for your drink

      • 1.5 L 2400 W
      • Digital temp control
      • Black
      • Keep warm
      Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

      Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

      Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.

      Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      The kettle exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Ring sound when you water is ready

      Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        14.6x25.1x22.2  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        31.6x18.8x23.3  cm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Power
        2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity
        1.5  l
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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