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    • The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

      HD2137/72

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine.

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      Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

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      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      Fully customized cooking style and time

      • 16 Pre-set menus
      • Non-stick inner pot
      • 6L, 1000W
      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

      Durable and non-stick inner pot

      Durable and non-stick inner pot

      Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons (Soup, Risotto, Rice, Steam, Meat/Poultry, Manual)

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Multi cook menus with recommended cooking time

      Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.

      Saute/Sear with high & low temperature

      Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Black

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Display
        Number of products included
        1

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Ladle
        Y
        Spatula
        Yes
        Cookbook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Wattage
        1000  W
        Capacity
        6  Litres / cups

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