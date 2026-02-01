Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

Powerful enough for full ironing sessions yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting—just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. Designed for speed and flexibility, it comes with the convenient StyleMat—a lightweight, foldable ironing mat that can be used both vertically and horizontally. Its multi-layer construction helps manage heat and moisture during use, creating a practical ironing surface whether you choose to steam or iron.⁶