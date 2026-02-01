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    • Iron-like results, without the hassle Iron-like results, without the hassle Iron-like results, without the hassle
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      Hybrid Iron and Steamer OneTurn

      GC213/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Iron-like results, without the hassle

      The Philips OneTurn hybrid iron/steamer delivers powerful, precise performance with ultimate convenience - no board, no wait, no leaks¹. Enjoy crisp, iron-like results twice as fast, in one sleek, easy-to-use solution.²

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      Hybrid Iron and Steamer OneTurn

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      Iron-like results, without the hassle

      Innovative Technology: smooth results, 2x faster²

      • Ultimate convenience: No setup, no hassle
      • Iron-like results, without the bulk
      • One Turn, 2 functions, Unlimited Freedom
      • Rotating head for precision or speed - your fabric, your choice
      • Compact, sleek design: fits beautifully into any home
      Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

      Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

      Powerful enough for full ironing sessions yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting—just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. Designed for speed and flexibility, it comes with the convenient StyleMat—a lightweight, foldable ironing mat that can be used both vertically and horizontally. Its multi-layer construction helps manage heat and moisture during use, creating a practical ironing surface whether you choose to steam or iron.⁶

      Iron-like results, without the bulk

      Iron-like results, without the bulk

      Experience full ironing power without the bulk of a traditional steam iron. Our innovative technology delivers powerful, consistent steam with guaranteed no leaks¹ for crisp, iron-like results on any fabric - from delicate silks to structured cottons.

      From iron to steamer with a simple turn

      From iron to steamer with a simple turn

      Crisp ironing and gentle steaming in one lightweight device. Seamlessly switch between horizontal ironing for structured pieces and vertical steaming for delicate garments with a simple turn. Consistent steam output (45g/min) at any angle ensures flawless results.

      Engineered for comfort and speed

      Engineered for comfort and speed

      OneTurn is 50% lighter and heats up faster than traditional steam irons². Small in size but big on performance, it's the perfect blend of speed, power, and convenience for modern lifestyles.

      Signature diamond soleplate: precision and speed

      Signature diamond soleplate: precision and speed

      Switch between precision and speed with our signature diamond shape soleplate. Use the I-shape for targeted touch-ups or the T-shape for one-stroke coverage. OneTurn adapts to your needs, offering the flexibility of a hybrid iron and steamer.

      OptimalTEMP technology; Guaranteed no burns

      OptimalTEMP technology; Guaranteed no burns

      With OptimalTEMP technology, you get one perfect temperature for all ironable fabrics. No temperature settings requires - just glide from silk to denim with confidence.

      Experience effortless, silky-smooth gliding on any fabric

      Experience effortless, silky-smooth gliding on any fabric

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate features a titanium layer and 6-layer coating for smooth gliding. Non-stick, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean - designed for effortless movement across all fabrics.

      Powerful steam boost for the tough wrinkles

      Powerful steam boost for the tough wrinkles

      Tackle tough wrinkles with triple steam bursts (90g/min) that penetrate deep into fabric layers, smoothing even the most stubborn creases. Powerful ironing and steaming, ideal for thicker textiles and quick, last-minute touch-ups

      Detachable water tank: Quick refill, no interruptions

      Detachable water tank: Quick refill, no interruptions

      The 200 ml removable water tank allows for easy, spill-free refills and quick maintenance - no need to turn off the device. Just detach, refill, and continue steaming

      Peace of mind with built-in Auto Shut-Off

      Peace of mind with built-in Auto Shut-Off

      After being left idle for 8 minutes, the built-in Auto Shut-Off activates, fully turning off the iron after 10 minutes. It helps prevent accidents and saves energy - keeping the home safe while reducing electricity use.

      Rinsing Function for optimal performance

      Rinsing Function for optimal performance

      Maintain peak performance with our rinsing system. Extend the life of your device and ensure consistent steam output over time.³

      Safe dock for storage and quick access

      Safe dock for storage and quick access

      Stylish and safe, the heat-resistant resting dock protects your surfaces and keeps your OneTurn ready between uses. Designed for easy storage and on-the-go convenience.

      Powerful steam performance, lower wattage.

      Powerful steam performance, lower wattage.

      Thanks to its innovative steam engine, OneTurn delivers the same powerful steam rate as traditional Philips steam irons (45 g/min) while operating at just 1800 W.⁴

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Hybrid Iron and Steamer
        Heat up time
        45 seconds
        Easy to set up and store
        Yes
        Rotating Head
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes
        Soleplate material
        Aluminum
        Rinsing Function
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        Steam Glide plus
        Calc clean reminder
        No
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        200 ml
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Low water warning
        No
        Steam Modes (ECO/MAX)
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power cord storage
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 years
        OptimalTEMP Technology
        Yes
        Steam boost function
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        Up to 1800 W⁵
        Pressure
        0.85 bar
        Steam Rate (Horizontal)
        45g/min
        Steam Rate (Vertical)
        45g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        90 g/min
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Power On/Off Switch
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Soleplate dimensions
        197.8(L) x116.7(W) mm
        Product dimensions with steam plate at portrait orientation (WxHxL) (cm)
        12x17x34
        Product dimensions with steam plate at landscape orientation (WxHxL) (cm)
        20x17x30
        Package Width
        19.5 cm
        Package Height
        27.3 cm
        Package Length
        38 cm
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Style mat dimensions (cm)
        69(L) x 45(W)
        Soft Board size (WxL) (cm)
        45(W) x 85(L)
        Stylemat weight (kg)
        0.4 kg
        Product Weight
        0.9 kg
        Package Weight
        2.5 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        2.5 kg

      • Design

        Color
        Silky White (White)
        Secondary color
        Nougat

      • Accessories

        StyleMat
        Yes
        Resting dock
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Sustainable Packaging
        Recycled plastic used
        33.3%
        User Manual
        QSG
        Availability of replaceable parts
        10 years

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • ¹ For typical Household use. Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance, Periodic rinsing is required
      • ² Compared to Philips steam irons with an average weight of 2 kg and a heat-up time of approximately 2 minutes
      • ³ It is recommended to use the rinsing function after every month of use to maintain good steaming performance. If you live in an area with hard water, use the function more frequently
      • ⁴ Based on Steamrate, compared to Philips Steam iron (DST6120) in default mode
      • ⁵ 1800W at 240V
      • ⁶ Only use the Style Mat on a flat, heat- and steam-resistant surface. Steam may damage or cause discoloration of certain material finishes or furniture

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