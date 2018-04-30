2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
FC8670/71
High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud
2000 W
EPA 10 filter
1.7 L
EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.
The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
3.6
of 5
19
Reviews
Trish63
30/04/2018
New Zealand
Great suction & easy to manoeuvre
I love this vacuum, it has the best suction on all surfaces and is light and easy to move around. Very user friendly to empty.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Artistry
14/10/2020
Malaysia
Excellent product
I'm very love to using this cause they use bagless bag container
Pros
Long lasting
Cons
Little bit heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-10-14
Esha
14/10/2020
Malaysia
Excellent product with great feature
Easy to use, highly recommended ,very efficient...
Pros
Adjustable power
Cons
no extra filter included
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-10-14