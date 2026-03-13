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PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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PowerPro ActiveBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8670/71

PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 5.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting