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    • s-bag® Classic Long Performance s-bag® Classic Long Performance s-bag® Classic Long Performance

      S-bag Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

      FC8021/03

      s-bag® Classic Long Performance

      s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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      S-bag Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

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      s-bag® Classic Long Performance

      Longer performance, better filtration

      • 4 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • 50% longer lifetime
      • 15% more capacity
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

      50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

      s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

      TÜV certified for trusted results

      TÜV certified for trusted results

      The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Synthetic, 4-layer
        Product type
        Vacuum cleaner bags
        Certifications
        TÜV-certified
        Dust capacity
        3L
        Dust bags included
        4x dust bags
        Compatible with
        • 6000 Series, LED - XD6122, XD6142 ; 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789 ; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
        • Jewel - FC9050 - FC9079 ; HomeRun - XU3100, XU3110
        • 2000 Series, PowerGO - FC8240 - FC8246, FC8293 - FC8296, FC8250, FC8253, FC8289 ; 3000 Series, Performer Compact - FC8366 - FC8367, FC8370 - FC8379, FC8383 - FC8389, XD30xx, XD31xx
        • 5000 Series, Performer Active - XD51xx, FC8563, FC8574 - FC8579, FC8584 - FC8589 ; Performer - FC8680 - FC8682, FC9150 - FC9179 ; Performer Expert - FC8720 - FC8728 ; PerformerPro - FC9180 - FC9199 ; Performer Ultimate - FC8921 - FC8925, FC8941 - FC8957
        Dust bag type
        s-bag® Classic Long Performance

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Sweden

      • Suitable for

        HomeRun
        • XV1451
        • XU9100
        • XU2100
        • XU5100

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