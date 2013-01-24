Home
    MiniVac

    Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6095/01
    The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
      The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

      The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor.

      MiniVac Stick vacuum cleaner

      The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

      The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor. See all benefits

        The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

        Most powerful cordless 2-in-1

        • 2-in-1
        • 14.4 V
        Green NiMH battery, longer-lasting performance

        Green NiMH battery, longer-lasting performance

        Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH)batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.

        HEPA filter to trap the fine dust

        HEPA filter to trap the fine dust

        The HEPA filter ensures the fine dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the dirt chamber.

        Exceptionally quiet

        Exceptionally quiet

        The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.

        One-step click-off nozzle, dishwasher safe

        One-step click-off nozzle, dishwasher safe

        The Philips Mini Vac is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips Mini Vac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt. When the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.

        Telescopic stick, self-standing, direct charge

        Telescopic stick, self-standing, direct charge

        The FC6094/11 is a real 2-in1, it is used as handheld or handstick. With the telescopic stick and floor nozzle it cleans comfortably spills and messes even across larger areas. After use the FC6094/11 can be parked in between cleaning jobs and directly charged when needed.

        Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

        Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

        The Philips MiniVac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Titanium and fresh red
          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  L
          Filter system
          2-stage HEPA

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base
          Standard nozzle
          Floor nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          900  l/min
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Battery voltage
          14.4  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)
          Input power (max)
          130  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Runtime
          11  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          26  W
          Vacuum (max)
          5  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Charging indication
          • Direct charging plug
          • Soft touch handle
          Tube type
          Telescopic tube

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
          403 x 393 x 546  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          4
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          195 x 190 x 528  mm
          Weight of product
          1.6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Brush tool
        • Charging base
        • Crevice tool
        • Self-standing floor nozzle
        • Telescopic tube

