Other items in the box
- Brush tool
- Charging base
- Crevice tool
- Self-standing floor nozzle
- Telescopic tube
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor. See all benefits
The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
The Philips MiniVac 2-in-1 14.4 V is the first MiniVac that has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. Moreover, the it is the most powerful 2-in-1 cordless cleaner that tackles every spot and floor. See all benefits
Stick vacuum cleaner
Philips shop price
Total:
Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH)batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.
The HEPA filter ensures the fine dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the dirt chamber.
The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.
The Philips Mini Vac is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips Mini Vac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt. When the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.
The FC6094/11 is a real 2-in1, it is used as handheld or handstick. With the telescopic stick and floor nozzle it cleans comfortably spills and messes even across larger areas. After use the FC6094/11 can be parked in between cleaning jobs and directly charged when needed.
The Philips MiniVac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions