The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes
Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.
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Series 4400
Fully automatic espresso machine
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The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes
With LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system*
12 beverages
LatteGo
Black
Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips
Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.
Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system
Our powerful LatteGo cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.
40% quieter coffee machine, thanks to SilentBrew technology
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces the coffee machine's sound so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart
No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.
Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display
Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.
Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup
Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.
Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs
With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder
Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.
Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean
Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.
Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings
Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.
Find inspiration and support on our app
Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.