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    • The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

      Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP4441/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

      Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.

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      Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

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      The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

      With LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system*

      • 12 beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Black
      Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

      Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

      Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

      Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

      Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

      Our powerful LatteGo cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

      40% quieter coffee machine, thanks to SilentBrew technology

      40% quieter coffee machine, thanks to SilentBrew technology

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces the coffee machine's sound so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

      Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

      Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

      Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.

      Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

      Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

      Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.

      Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee source
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product type
        Full automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte macchiato, Iced coffee, Long Black, Caffè crema, Caffè latte, Ristretto, Flat White, Iced americano, Iced espresso, Hot Water, Frothed milk
        Pre-programmed drinks
        12
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275 g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Milk container
        0,26 l
        Capacity Watertank
        1,8 l
        Profiles
        2 + guest
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        LatteGo, QuickStart, Silent Brew
        Interface
        Intuitive TFT display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        433mm
        Product Width
        246 mm
        Product Height
        371mm
        Product Weight
        8 kg
        Package Length
        491,5mm
        Package Width
        287,5mm
        Package Height
        478mm
        Package Weight
        10-12,3kg

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 2
        Measuring Spoon
        Included Accessories 3
        Water Hardness Test Strip
        Included Accessories 4
        AquaClean Filter
        Included Accessories 5
        LatteGo Storage Lid
        Related Accessories 1
        Coffee oil removal tablets
        Related Accessories 2
        Espresso machine descaler
        Related Accessories 3
        Cleaning brush
        Related Accessories 4
        Philips brew group lubricant

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

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      • * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023)
      • **When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
      • ***Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

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