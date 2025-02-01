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EP2331/30
The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees
Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.See all benefits
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Fully automatic espresso machine
Total
recurring payment
Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso, regular black coffee, to Latte Macchiato, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.
LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Select your favourite drinks with ease, thanks to the modern touch screen display on our coffee bean machine, complete with coloured icons. Enjoy your coffee your way by adjusting your beverage to suit. Our automatic coffee maker machine benefits from the My Coffee Choice function: simply choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees. Whether you're a cappuccino or latte drinker, we know it's all in the milk. Our bean-to-cup coffee machine with LatteGo offers powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives.
Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
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