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    • The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      Series 2300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP2331/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

      See all benefits

      Series 2300 Fully automatic espresso machine

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      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 4 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Matte Black
      Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso, regular black coffee, to Latte Macchiato, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.​

      Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Select your favourite drinks with ease, thanks to the modern touch screen display on our coffee bean machine, complete with coloured icons. Enjoy your coffee your way by adjusting your beverage to suit. Our automatic coffee maker machine benefits from the My Coffee Choice function: simply choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

      Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

      Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

      At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees. Whether you're a cappuccino or latte drinker, we know it's all in the milk. Our bean-to-cup coffee machine with LatteGo offers powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives.

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

      40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification. 

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.​

      • Customization

        Aroma strength settings
        3
        Coffee and milk length
        Adjustable
        Grinder settings
        12
        Pre-brew aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Hot water
        • Coffee
        • Cappuccino
        • Hot water
        Coffee powder option
        Yes
        Double cup
        Yes
        Milk double cup
        No

      • Other featrues

        Silent brew
        Yes
        Aroma seal
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Related Accessories 1
        Measuring scoop
        Related Accessories 2
        Water hardness test strip

      • Accessories

        Included
        • LatteGo storage lid
        • AquaClean filter

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26 L
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Weight of product
        8 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 Bar
        Colour & Finish
        Matte Black & Chrome
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433 mm
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85-145 mm
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGO
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean ﬁlter compatible
        User interface
        Colored touch display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class

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      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
      • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

      Payment

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