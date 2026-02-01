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    • Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

      Philips 6000 Series Steam Iron High end irons

      DST6130/40

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

      Experience exceptional performance and safety with the Philips 6000 series iron, designed for all ironable fabrics. It offers 45g/min of continuous steam and a powerful 190g steam boost, enabling effortless ironing without the risk of burns.

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      Philips 6000 Series Steam Iron High end irons

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      Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

      100% safe, even on delicate fabrics.

      • 45g/min steam + 180g boost removes tough wrinkles
      • Drip-Stop technology prevents water leakage
      • OptimalTEMP - no burns on any ironable fabric
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate for smooth gliding
      • 300ml tank + auto shut-off for safety
      Delivers up to 45g/min of steam to remove creases faster.

      Delivers up to 45g/min of steam to remove creases faster.

      With a continuous steam output of 45g/min, you can remove creases faster and more effectively.

      Removes tough creases with the powerful steam boost of 180g

      Removes tough creases with the powerful steam boost of 180g

      The steam boost provides extra power to tackle tough wrinkles in thicker fabrics, delivering up to 180g of steam for more efficient ironing.

      One perfect temperature for all fabrics with OptimalTEMP

      One perfect temperature for all fabrics with OptimalTEMP

      One optimal temperature setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes

      Smooth gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      Smooth gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      Smooth Gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate glides effortlessly over any fabric. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Iron for longer with 300ml water tank, refill anytime

      Iron for longer with 300ml water tank, refill anytime

      Iron for longer with 300ml water tank: You can iron more clothes in one go with 300ml water thank. Also, you can refill it anytime.

      4 steam setting for energy saving

      4 steam setting for energy saving

      4 steam settings, including an ECO mode, ensure optimal ironing results for all fabrics while saving energy.

      Auto shut-off for a peace of mind

      Auto shut-off for a peace of mind

      For your peace of mind, the steam iron automatically turns off after two minutes when left in horizontal position.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with regular tap water and features a built-in Calc-Clean function to remove calcium buildup and limescale, ensuring optimal performance.

      No leaking with Drip stop technology.

      No leaking with Drip stop technology.

      Drip stop technology prevents leaking from the soleplate while ironing.

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments. Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Heat up time
        2 minutes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Detachable water tank
        Non-detachable
        Water tank capacity
        300ml
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2400 W
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Continuous steam rate
        45g/min
        Steam boost
        180g/min
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Voltage
        220-240V
        OptimalTEMP
        Yes

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.9 x 15.8 x 31.6 cm
        Package Width
        13.5 cm
        Package Height
        17.5 cm
        Package Length
        33.3 cm
        Iron weight
        1.5 kg
        Package Weight
        1.5 kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black-Red

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      • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

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