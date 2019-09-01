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    • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

      BT7500/15

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.

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      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

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      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 75 min use/ 1 hr charge
      • High performance vacuum system
      Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

      Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

      The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

      The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

      The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

      Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

      Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 75 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Simple maintenance

      Simple maintenance

      Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Power system

        5 min quick charge
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Precision trimmer
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        Up to 75 minutes
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Finishing
        Soft touch

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable blades and guards
        Display
        Battery level indicator
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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      • Versus its Philips predecessor
      • *Tested in lab environment on hair mats

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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