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BT5775/15
Maximum precision with minimum effort
Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.See all benefits
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Beard styling with hair collector
Total
recurring payment
Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
The click-on detail trimmer, with its narrow design, adds extra definition effortlessly to the details, crafting your look with precision.
Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.
Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
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