Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    SatinShave Prestige

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    BRL180
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

      BRL180
      Overall rating / 5
      3 Awards

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all lady-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SatinShave Prestige

        SatinShave Prestige

        Wet and Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        A flawless, close shave

        from our most advanced shaving system

        • Dual foil shaver
        • Advanced shaving system
        • 1hr recharge + quick charge
        • 6 accessories
        Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

        Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

        The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

        Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

        Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

        As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.

        Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

        Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

        The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.

        Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect from scratches

        Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect from scratches

        The rounded pearl tip trimmer and the safety bars under trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        5 min quick charge

        5 min quick charge

        5 minute quick charge for a full shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Small shaving head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Battery indicator
          • Battery low
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          • Dual foil shaver
          • Advanced shaving system
          • Flexing head and foils
          Skin care features
          • Soft-touch comfort cushions
          • Rounded pearl tip trimmers
          • Safety bars

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          1 hour
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 5 min quick charge
          • 1 hour charging time

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15V
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          2

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order