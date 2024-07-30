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BRE770/92
Smooth skin. Complete Confidence
The Philips Beauty Set Series 9000 is a complete luxury solution for smooth skin from head to toe. Six accessories include facial hair remover and versatile attachments. A treat for your skin, face, body and feet.See all benefits
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For the whole body
Total
recurring payment
Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
Our body exfoliation brush with 48,200 hypoallergenic bristles gently removes dead skin cells, helps to prevent ingrown hair, and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This brush will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.
Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. Its that easy.
Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.
Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.
Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.
Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker.
Philips Facial Hair Remover gives results without pain*** and includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience***.
The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. The full circle LED light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs.
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