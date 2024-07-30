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    • Smooth skin. Complete Confidence Smooth skin. Complete Confidence Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

      Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

      BRE770/92

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

      The Philips Beauty Set Series 9000 is a complete luxury solution for smooth skin from head to toe. Six accessories include facial hair remover and versatile attachments. A treat for your skin, face, body and feet.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $399.00

      Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

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      Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

      Skin care. Facial & body hair removal. Pedicure

      • All-in-one solution
      • For skincare and hair removal
      • +6 accessories
      Stay smooth for weeks with our epilator

      Stay smooth for weeks with our epilator

      Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

      Our fastest epilator

      Our fastest epilator

      Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.

      32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

      32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

      32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

      Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

      Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

      Our body exfoliation brush with 48,200 hypoallergenic bristles gently removes dead skin cells, helps to prevent ingrown hair, and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This brush will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

      Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

      Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

      Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. Its that easy.

      Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

      Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

      Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.

      Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

      Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

      Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.

      Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

      Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

      Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.

      With Facial Hair Remover to remove the finest facial hairs

      Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker.

      Facial Hair Remover gives results without pain***

      Philips Facial Hair Remover gives results without pain*** and includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience***.

      Easy facial hair removal with built-in mirror and LED light

      The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. The full circle LED light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Pouch
        Luxurious pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Facial Hair Remover
        Yes
        Pedicure foot file
        Yes
        Shaving heads
        Yes

      • Power

        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Epilator charging
        • Quick charge
        • 2 hours charging time
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Epilator battery type
        Li-ion
        Epilator usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Facial Hair Remover battery
        1 x AA battery (included)

      • Technical specifications

        Number of tweezers
        32
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Epilator voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Facial Hair Remover voltage
        1.5 V DC

      • Features

        Epilator speed settings
        2

      • Ease of use

        Epilator
        • Wet and dry use
        • Opti-light
        • Cordless
        • S-shaped handle

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Extra wide epilator head
        Yes

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      • vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
      • * CLT Germany N=153, 2019
      • * * HUT US, 141 respondents, 2022

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