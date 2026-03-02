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BRE728/00
Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.See all benefits
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Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Total
recurring payment
Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.
World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.
Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.
Enjoy your everything shower and self-care moment at home - from hair removal to full body care.
From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.
Gently exfoliates to smooth skin and help prevent ingrown hairs - with less effort than manual exfoliation alone.
The rotating pedicure foot file gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes.
Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with matt finishing & non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.
A one-time purchase that lasts for years.
Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb. Prevent nicks and cuts.
Trim and shape with confidence - personalize your bikini routine with the included trimming head and comb.
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