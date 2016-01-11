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    • Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs

      Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

      BRE610/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
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      Firmly grips even fine hairs

      The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 1 accessory.

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      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

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      Firmly grips even fine hairs

      Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

      • For legs, body and face
      • 1 accessory
      • Cordless and rechargeable
      • S-shaped handle design
      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Patented epilation system

      Patented epilation system

      All of our Philips epilators have a unique system where the tweezers lift and gather the lying hair, guide them to the pulling point firmly grabbing and pulling out the hair. Combined with the unique round ceramic discs it epilates closer to the skin for optimal results and more gentleness.

      Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

      Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

      Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.

      Includes massage cap

      Includes massage cap

      Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

      S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

      The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

      Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

      The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90 degree angle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Massage cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • 5 min quick charge
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5 hour charging time
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        960
        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1066

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        S-shape handle
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilator head
        30 mm
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system

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