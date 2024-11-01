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    • Styling made easy Styling made easy Styling made easy

      3000 Series Hair Styling Set

      BHP398/00

      Styling made easy

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      3000 Series Hair Styling Set

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      Styling made easy

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Keratin-infused plates
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Hair Dryer

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Settings
        Cool air setting
        Heat/speed settings
        3
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Straightener

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Heat-up time
        60  s
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Wattage
        31-33  W
        Plate size
        19x85  mm
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

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