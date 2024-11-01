Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD350/10

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Hair Dryer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 2100W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Advanced ionic care
      • 6 heat & speed settings
      Powerful drying with 2100W

      Powerful drying with 2100W

      This 2100W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product + Accessories
        0.61kgs

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC
        Off mode power
        < 0.3 W

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • At the highest speed setting

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.