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    • Enjoy better tasting water Enjoy better tasting water Enjoy better tasting water

      Micro X-Clean filtration Water jug XXL (4.0L)

      AWP2938GNT/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy better tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      Micro X-Clean filtration Water jug XXL (4.0L)

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      Micro X-Clean filtration

      Water jug XXL (4.0L)

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      Enjoy better tasting water

      Crisp and pure

      • Improves taste by reducing chlorine
      • Reduces PFOA, pesticides and more
      • Reduces microplastics and more
      • Digital timer and flip-top lid
      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Get the best out of your water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

      Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean

      By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water

      • General specifications

        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        265*140*260  mm
        Water flow rate
        0.3L/min
        Color
        Mint green
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP210/AWP211/AWP212
        Jug capacity
        4.0  L
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Filtered water capacity
        2.6  L

      • Country of origin

        Pitcher
        Made responsibly in China

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      • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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