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AWP2938GNT/79
Enjoy better tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*See all benefits
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Water jug XXL (4.0L)
Total
recurring payment
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.
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