FreshPro™ Anti-TDS Creep

Even when the tap hasn't been used for hours, the first glass should be just as pure as the last. TDS creep occurs when reverse osmosis systems are unused for a period, allowing total dissolved solids to slowly pass through the membrane, temporarily raising the TDS level in the purified water. The Philips FreshPro™ system prevents this by automatically flushing the system with purified water — even during standby periods. This proactive flushing reduces TDS creep and ensures the first glass of water is just as pure as the last.