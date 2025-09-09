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    • Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living
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      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | Boiling & Chilled

      AUT9028DG/79

      Overall rating / 5
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      Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living

      Boiling water for tea. Chilled water for summer. Five temperatures, one elegant tap — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals and 110+ harmful substances. Purified water, exactly how you want it.

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      Suggested retail price: $2,799.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | Boiling & Chilled

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      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Instant Pure Water Tap | Boiling & Chilled

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      Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living

      Reverse Osmosis removes 110+ harmful substances*

      • Chilled water (8–10°C at tap*), ambient, 45°, 85°, 95°
      • Reduces PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals
      • Smart faucet, color coded ring
      • 2.6 L/min fast filtration and dispensing
      • Watermark certified
      Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

      Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

      Smart faucet with colour coding

      Smart faucet with colour coding

      Precision meets convenience. The elegantly designed smart faucet combines form and function, featuring a durable ABS plastic and zinc alloy housing. It integrates both the system control unit and purified water outlet into one sleek interface. Turn the dial to select from 5 temperatures (chilled, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C heated) and four dispensing volumes (250 ml, 350 ml, 500ml or 1000 ml). The 120° swivel design offers flexible positioning, making it exceptionally user-friendly for everyday use.

      UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

      UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

      UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.

      Perfectly chilled water

      Perfectly chilled water

      The integrated compressor cools the chilled chamber from 25°C to 5°C in approximately 25 minutes — faster than most competing systems. Chilled water is dispensed at a flow rate of approximately 1.0 L per minute, with a chamber capacity of approx. 1.0 L. Dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at the tap under normal flow conditions.

      Fresh hot water on demand

      Fresh hot water on demand

      Instant heating technology can deliver an "unlimited" stream of purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures can be selected via the smart faucet: 5° chilled, ambient, 45°, 85° and 95°. Near boiling temperature (approx. 98°C) is achieved inside the heating element. The hot water (95°) dispensing flow rate is approximately 0.35L per minute. Enjoy freshly purified and heated water on demand !

      FreshPro™ Anti-TDS Creep

      FreshPro™ Anti-TDS Creep

      Even when the tap hasn't been used for hours, the first glass should be just as pure as the last. TDS creep occurs when reverse osmosis systems are unused for a period, allowing total dissolved solids to slowly pass through the membrane, temporarily raising the TDS level in the purified water. The Philips FreshPro™ system prevents this by automatically flushing the system with purified water — even during standby periods. This proactive flushing reduces TDS creep and ensures the first glass of water is just as pure as the last.

      Total Dissolved Solids monitoring

      Total Dissolved Solids monitoring

      The smart faucet displays TDS levels, giving you real-time water qualityre-assurance. This system is tested to reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and complies with NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for point-of-use reverse osmosis (RO) systems. In compliance with NSF/ANSI the system meets rigorous standards for material safety, structural integrity, and filtration performance. In addition the system is tested to reduce over 110 potentially harmful substances, including bacteria, chloride, microplastics, fluoride, PFAS chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

      High filtration efficiency

      High filtration efficiency

      Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!

      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.

      High-Capacity Filtration (1000GPD)

      The system provides up to 1,000 gallons of purified water per day, making it ideal for large families who need a steady supply of clean drinking water. Plus, it delivers water quickly—filling a 150ml glass in under 4 seconds!* *Glass capacity: 150ml

      Five temperature settings

      5 preset temperature settings on the dial: Chilled, Ambient, 45°C, 85°C & 95°C. Note: The 'Chilled' setting cools the tank to 5°C (chamber sensor). Actual dispensed water temperature is approximately 8–10°C at the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Filter Precision
        down to 0.0001 microns
        Soluble lead reduction
        Yes
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Turbidity reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        PFOS reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Sediment reduction
        Yes
        RO membrane specification
        1000G
        Purified water flow rate
        2.6L/min
        Brand of RO
        Aquaporin
        FreshPro
        Yes
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Mineralization
        Yes

      • Smart Functions

        Filter replacement
        QuickTwist
        Auto-flush
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filter precision
        down to 0.0001 microns
        Filter precision
        Replacement cartridges AUT640 (1000 GPD RO membrane; lifetime 5 years or 18,000 litres) and AUT617 (5-stage CB, Sediment and Remineralizer; lifetime 1 year or 3,650 litres).

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water

      • General specifications

        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        Under-bench unit: depth 426 (+20 for powercord) x width 198 (+50 for ventilation) x height 426 (+50 for tubes). Faucet: height 304 (spout height from benchtop 240) x width 54.  mm
        Water production efficiency
        65%
        Water storage tank
        Tankless
        Heating system
        Instant heating
        Installation
        According to Australian Standards
        Cooling system
        Compressor cooling

      • Safety Configurations

        Filter replacement reminder
        Y
        Auto flush
        Y

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        Made in China. Aquaporin Inside technology technology developed in Denmark.

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      • * Chilled tank reaches 5°C; dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at tap.

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