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AUT9028DG/79
Purifying excellence. Built for Australian living
Boiling water for tea. Chilled water for summer. Five temperatures, one elegant tap — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals and 110+ harmful substances. Purified water, exactly how you want it.See all benefits
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Instant Pure Water Tap | Boiling & Chilled
Total
recurring payment
Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.
Precision meets convenience. The elegantly designed smart faucet combines form and function, featuring a durable ABS plastic and zinc alloy housing. It integrates both the system control unit and purified water outlet into one sleek interface. Turn the dial to select from 5 temperatures (chilled, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C heated) and four dispensing volumes (250 ml, 350 ml, 500ml or 1000 ml). The 120° swivel design offers flexible positioning, making it exceptionally user-friendly for everyday use.
UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.
The integrated compressor cools the chilled chamber from 25°C to 5°C in approximately 25 minutes — faster than most competing systems. Chilled water is dispensed at a flow rate of approximately 1.0 L per minute, with a chamber capacity of approx. 1.0 L. Dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at the tap under normal flow conditions.
Instant heating technology can deliver an "unlimited" stream of purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures can be selected via the smart faucet: 5° chilled, ambient, 45°, 85° and 95°. Near boiling temperature (approx. 98°C) is achieved inside the heating element. The hot water (95°) dispensing flow rate is approximately 0.35L per minute. Enjoy freshly purified and heated water on demand !
Even when the tap hasn't been used for hours, the first glass should be just as pure as the last. TDS creep occurs when reverse osmosis systems are unused for a period, allowing total dissolved solids to slowly pass through the membrane, temporarily raising the TDS level in the purified water. The Philips FreshPro™ system prevents this by automatically flushing the system with purified water — even during standby periods. This proactive flushing reduces TDS creep and ensures the first glass of water is just as pure as the last.
The smart faucet displays TDS levels, giving you real-time water qualityre-assurance. This system is tested to reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and complies with NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for point-of-use reverse osmosis (RO) systems. In compliance with NSF/ANSI the system meets rigorous standards for material safety, structural integrity, and filtration performance. In addition the system is tested to reduce over 110 potentially harmful substances, including bacteria, chloride, microplastics, fluoride, PFAS chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.
Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!
In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.
The system provides up to 1,000 gallons of purified water per day, making it ideal for large families who need a steady supply of clean drinking water. Plus, it delivers water quickly—filling a 150ml glass in under 4 seconds!* *Glass capacity: 150ml
5 preset temperature settings on the dial: Chilled, Ambient, 45°C, 85°C & 95°C. Note: The 'Chilled' setting cools the tank to 5°C (chamber sensor). Actual dispensed water temperature is approximately 8–10°C at the tap.
Filtration performance
Smart Functions
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
Safety Configurations
Country of origin
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